Justin Thomas ‘would love to channel’ type of golf he always seems to play in Asia

“I wish I knew because I would love to channel it year-round all the time. I'm not sure. Yeah, I have a great track record. I'm going to try to use that to my advantage,” said Thomas following his Saturday 67. “I really enjoy coming to these events. I think it's just something to be said and kind of cool and special when you can play in front of people that we're never really going to get the chance to be in front of and see and play.”