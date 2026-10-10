Justin Thomas ‘would love to channel’ type of golf he always seems to play in Asia
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Justin Thomas's 43-foot approach sets up birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent
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Augusta National Golf Club seems to be the cure for any ailments Jordan Spieth is dealing with in his game in a given year. For fellow multiple major championship winner Justin Thomas, competing in Asia has been his happy place since earning PGA Tour membership in 2015.
This week in Yokohama, Japan, the story has not changed its tune. Thomas followed up a second-round 6-under 65 with a 67 on Moving Day to sit one stroke behind a trio of leaders at 13 under, including Jacob Bridgeman, who has already won twice in 2026.
The 33-year-old has won 16 times in his nearly 12-year Tour career, and four of those have come in Asia. Thomas earned the title of “PGA Tour winner” in Malaysia at the 2015 CIMB Classic, and he successfully defended it at TPC Kuala Lumpur. His other two victories across the Pacific Ocean came in South Korea, with titles at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES in 2017 and 2019.
Posting one more clean round on Sunday would not only add Japan to his winning territory, but it would also be his first Tour win in almost 18 months (2025 RBC Heritage).
As for why he tends to perform well in Asia, Thomas is wondering the same as any onlooker.
“I wish I knew because I would love to channel it year-round all the time. I'm not sure. Yeah, I have a great track record. I'm going to try to use that to my advantage,” said Thomas following his Saturday 67. “I really enjoy coming to these events. I think it's just something to be said and kind of cool and special when you can play in front of people that we're never really going to get the chance to be in front of and see and play.”
Justin Thomas's 57-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 8 at Baycurrent
This is Thomas’ first time competing at Yokohama Country Club, as he did not make the trip last year for the host site’s Tour debut. However, he did have two top-25 finishes, including a runner-up in 2024, in as many starts at the tournament when it was contested at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in nearby Inzai.
The two-time PGA champion, despite confessing his elevated form in Asia is hard to explain, said the surroundings may be contributing to the good vibes.
“I think the golf courses are obviously very, very cool and unique. It feels like a lot more of an experience than just another golf tournament. There could be something to be said for that,” Thomas said. “I'd like to figure it out because it would be nice to do more often.”
Thomas failed to qualify for the Tour Championship for the first time since 2023 and has not notched a top 10 since the PGA Championship (T4) at Aronimink Golf Club in May. Coming through in Japan on Sunday may signify more than just salvaging 2026 in the Land of the Rising Sun.
A look at Thomas’ play at Asian-based courses during pro career:
- Accordia Golf Narashino CC (Baycurrent Classic): two starts, one runner-up, two top 25s, two made cuts
- Kasumigaseki CC (2021 Tokyo Olympics): T22 out of 60
- Sheshan International GC (WGC-HSBC Champions): two starts, one top 25, two made cuts
- The Club at Nine Bridges (THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES): three starts, two wins, three made cuts
- TPC Kuala Lumpur (CIMB Classic): four starts, two wins, three top 10s, four made cuts
- Total: 12 starts, four wins, six top 10s