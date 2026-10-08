‘Ride that momentum’: Jacob Bridgeman picks up where he left off at Baycurrent Classic after delivering in first Presidents Cup

“Yeah, it was great. We had an amazing Sunday, it was just incredible to be a part of. I don't know if any team's ever won that many points on Sunday, so it was pretty cool to kind of see the red on the board the whole day and just kind of ride that momentum,” said Bridgeman, who went 1-2-0 in his first time wearing the stars and stripes as a pro. “Yeah, I wouldn't say I was fatigued or anything after, I just kind of wanted to take a little bit of a rest. We're technically in the offseason, so just wanted to take a little rest and have some family time.”