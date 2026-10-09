The double tour life: Ben Kohles bets on FedExCup Fall for PGA Tour card, skips Korn Ferry Tour Championship

“Yeah, I think always when you get a win, it's so hard to win no matter what tour you're playing on, so getting that win on the Korn Ferry really kind of catapulted this whole second half of the year for me,” said Kohles, who defeated Logan McAllister by four shots. “I played awesome golf pretty much every week since, so it's been fun to see a few weeks here and there not what I wanted but for the most part really happy with everything and just going to keep riding the wave.”