‘Change will be made’: Jim Furyk promises to evolve U.S. Ryder Cup approach

Well, it starts with the Americans’ most glaring problem: Foursomes. Furyk said the U.S. has far too much depth to be losing so often in the format. The U.S. holds an 8-26 record in Foursomes (alternate shot) play across the last four team events. In three of the events, they’ve been blanked for an entire Foursomes session. Furyk said he will ask players to become more comfortable with the format and that the captains also need to do a better job putting pairings together. What that looks like in practice is still unknown, though Furyk made it clear he expects strong attendance for a U.S. scouting trip to Adare Manor next summer, ahead of The Open Championship. Furyk has already visited the course multiple times. Collin Morikawa tagged along for one of those visits.