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Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

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Trace Crowe
USA
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6H AGO

Tom Kim delivers gold for South Korea at Asian Games

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Tom Kim's unbelievable tee shot is the Shot of the Day

Tom Kim's unbelievable tee shot is the Shot of the Day

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Written by Associated Press

NAGOYA, Japan (AP) — South Korean golfer Tom Kim got what he came for by winning the men's singles on Saturday at the Asian Games: a gold medal and an exemption from military service back home.

He shot a 6-under 64 in Saturday's final round for a four-day total of 18-under 262. Three golfers were three back and faced a playoff with Kazuki Higa of Japan taking silver and Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana earning bronze.

Tom Kim made a special effort to win in Japan, flying across the Pacific when the Presidents Cup competition ended last weekend.


Tom Kim makes birdie on No. 10 at Sunday Singles

Tom Kim makes birdie on No. 10 at Sunday Singles


Asked about the exemption, he took the gold-medal approach.

“Despite that, I’m more proud that I’m able to bring a medal for my country,” he said.

He did acknowledge pressure — the flight, the expectations, the gold medal and more.

“I tried not to think about it,” he said. “I just tried to play (the) best for my country. It's a big stepping stone. I think the pressure that I felt this week, I'll be able to implement it in my upcoming seasons."

Most able-bodied men in South Korea must serve about 18 months in uniform, but a medal of any color at the Olympics — or gold in the Asian Games — provides an out.

However, South Korea failed to win the team competition. That means that S.H. Kim, who played on the team with Tom Kim, did not get the exemption. He closed with a 73 and the third team member, 35-year-old Mun Do-yeob, shot 70. Mun had already served and did not need the exemption.

Kim Joo-hyung goes by Tom Kim when he plays on the PGA Tour, and Kim Seong-hyeon goes by S.H. Kim when he plays abroad.

China won the team event with silver for South Korea and bronze for Japan.

The military exemption in South Korea also applies to classical and traditional musicians, dancers and other artists who are viewed as enhancing national pride.

The Asian Games format was 72 holes of stroke play. The teams were made up of three players, but only the best two scores counted each day toward the team total.

Tom Kim dominated the 7,035-yard East Course at the Kasugai Country Club. The last two days he carded eagles on the par-5 13th, a 520-yard hole that was very gettable on sunny days for the final rounds with little wind.

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R3
In Progress

Bank of Utah Championship

T1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-16
Thru
7

-16

T1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-16
Thru
7

T1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
Thru
3

-16

T1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
Thru
3

T3

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-15
Thru
4

-15

T3

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-15
Thru
4

T3

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-15
Thru
4

-15

T3

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-15
Thru
4

T3

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-15
Thru
3

-15

T3

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-15
Thru
3
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