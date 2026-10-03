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R3
In Progress

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

T1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-16
Thru
8

-16

T1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-16
Thru
8

T1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
Thru
4

-16

T1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
Thru
4

T1

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-16
Thru
4

-16

T1

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-16
Thru
4

T4

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-15
Thru
5

-15

T4

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-15
Thru
5

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-15
Thru
5

-15

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-15
Thru
5

T4

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-15
Thru
5

-15

T4

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-15
Thru
5

T4

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-15
Thru
4

-15

T4

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-15
Thru
4

T8

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-14
Thru
9

-14

T8

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-14
Thru
9

T8

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-14
Thru
7

-14

T8

USA
B. James
Tot
-14
Thru
7

T10

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-13
Thru
11

-13

T10

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-13
Thru
11

T10

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-13
Thru
11

-13

T10

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-13
Thru
11

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-13
Thru
6

-13

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-13
Thru
6

T13

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-12
Thru
12

-12

T13

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-12
Thru
12

T13

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-12
Thru
10*

-12

T13

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-12
Thru
10*

T13

Gordon Sargent
USA
G. Sargent
Tot
-12
Thru
8

-12

T13

USA
G. Sargent
Tot
-12
Thru
8
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2H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick keeps hope of consecutive wins alive with 66 in Round 3 of Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

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Matt Fitzpatrick sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Genesis Scottish Open

Matt Fitzpatrick sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Written by Associated Press

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Casey Jarvis of South Africa holed out for eagle on his first hole and used the brilliant start to post a 7-under 65 on the Old Course at St. Andrews on Saturday, giving him a two-shot lead in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as he goes for his third DP World Tour title of the year.

Jarvis played bogey-free on a breezy day at the home of golf, and he didn't make a birdie putt longer than 6 feet in keeping his distance against the field.

Jarvis was at 18-under 198.

Adrian Meronk of Poland birdied his opening four holes at Kingsbarns and had an eagle late in his round of 9-under 63. He was two shots behind with Matthew Jordan of England, who shot a 66 at Kingsbarns.

Thomas Detry of Belgium was a further shot back after a 7-under 65 at St. Andrews.

Jarvis began his round on the 10th hole and watched his wedge land about 6 feet beyond the hole and spin back into the cup. He followed that with a tee shot over the Strath bunker to 4 feet on the par-3 11th. When he two-putted for birdie on the 14th, he already was 5 under through five holes.

“I know I’m going to be feeling pressure tomorrow,” said Jarvis, who won the Magical Kenya Open presented by absa and Investec South African Open Championship in consecutive weeks in February. “I have won twice this year. So I kind of know how to deal with it a little better. I still know I’m going to feel first tee nerves and pressure throughout the day.”

Matt Fitzpatrick, coming off a victory last week in France, also got off to a great start with six birdies in his opening seven holes at St. Andrews. He was even par the rest of the way — two birdies to go with two bogeys — for a 66 and wound up six shots behind, along with defending champion Robert MacIntyre (68).


Matt Fitzpatrick sinks 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Tour Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick sinks 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Tour Championship


Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka shot 70 on the Old Course and was eight back.

The final round for every competitor is at St. Andrews.

“Every golfer dreams of taking a lead, playing the Old Course on Sunday,” Jarvis said. “I got goosebumps right now just standing here. I just can’t wait for tomorrow. Even if I don’t win, to be taking the lead, I’m just going to enjoy it as much as I can.”

The 54-hole cut was at 6-under 136. Tyrrell Hatton and Cam Smith, who won the The Open Championship at St. Andrews in 2022, were among the notable players who missed the cut.

Meronk said he plans to play every week he can on the DP World Tour with hopes of finishing high enough in the Race to Dubai to secure his card for 2027.

“I’ve been playing really well the last couple of weeks. Just didn’t get the full results,” Meronk said. “Hopefully, this is the week. But just play my game tomorrow and see what happens at the end.”

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1D AGO
Defending champ MacIntyre, Koepka three shots back after Round 2 at Alfred Dunhill Links
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6H AGO
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2D AGO
Fitzpatrick rolls winning form into Alfred Dunhill Links, Koepka off on right foot
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R3
In Progress

Bank of Utah Championship

T1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-16
Thru
8

-16

T1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-16
Thru
8

T1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
Thru
4

-16

T1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
Thru
4

T1

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-16
Thru
4

-16

T1

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-16
Thru
4

T4

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-15
Thru
5

-15

T4

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-15
Thru
5

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-15
Thru
5

-15

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-15
Thru
5
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