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R1
Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

1

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T2

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T2

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T2

David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T2

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T2

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T2

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T2

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T2

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T2

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T2

Nick Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T2

USA
N. Dunlap
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T2

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T2

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T11

Garrick Higgo
RSA
G. Higgo
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T11

RSA
G. Higgo
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T11

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

-7

T11

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

T11

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T11

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T11

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T11

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T11

Christiaan Bezuidenhout
RSA
C. Bezuidenhout
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T11

RSA
C. Bezuidenhout
Tot
-7
Thru
F
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9H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick rolls winning form into Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Brooks Koepka off on right foot

2 Min Read

Latest

Matt Fitzpatrick's 197-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at Tour Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick's 197-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at Tour Championship

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Written by Associated Press

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Michael Stewart and Jack Buchanan, two golfers ranked outside the top 750 in the world, were the surprise co-leaders on 7-under par after the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Thursday.

For the No. 979-ranked Stewart, it was a particularly amazing feat to be ahead of so many of the world's leading players.

The 36-year-old Scot was playing in a three-day event on his country's development tour — the Tartan Pro Tour — up to Wednesday. That meant he had to forgo a practice round ahead of his step up to the DP World Tour and a tournament that pairs professionals and amateurs from the celebrity and business world over three of Scotland’s top courses — the Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

Playing at Carnoustie, Stewart birdied his third hole, then made an eagle followed by four straight birdies on the back nine to complete a bogey-free 65.

“I played Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (on the Tartan Pro Tour), straight here and courses I know well anyway,” Stewart said. “Played here a lot in the past.”

Buchanan, an Australian ranked No. 788, played Kingsbarns and also was bogey-free, making seven birdies in his 65.

They were a stroke clear of South Africans Casey Jarvis and MJ Daffue, who shot 66 at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, respectively.

There were five more South Africans in a seven-way share of fifth place on 5 under, including four-time European Tour winner Dean Burmester.

Among those a further shot back was Matt Fitzpatrick, the 2023 tournament champion and winner at the FedEx Open de France last week. He shot a 4-under 68 at Carnoustie. Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka carded 3 under, also playing his opening round at Carnoustie, which last hosted The Open Championship in 2018.

Each player in the 168-man field plays a round at all three courses before Sunday's final round takes place at the Old Course, the home of golf.

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R1
Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

1

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T2

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T2

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T2

David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T2

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-8
Thru
F
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