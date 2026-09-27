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6H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick cruises to victory at FedEx Open de France victory for fourth title of 2026

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Matt Fitzpatrick's 156-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 7 at FedEx St. Jude

Matt Fitzpatrick's 156-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 7 at FedEx St. Jude

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Written by Associated Press

PARIS (AP) – Matt Fitzpatrick eased to victory at the FedEx Open de France on Sunday for his fourth title of the year.

The Englishman shot a 1-under 70 in the final round and was 20 under for the tournament, outclassing the chasing pack led by Spaniard Angel Hidalgo (67), who finished three strokes back.

Local favorite Tom Vaillant, a two-time winner on the smaller Alps Tour but still looking for his first DP World Tour title, started the day second but dropped back to finish joint-third along with three other players after a final-day 70.

Fitzpatrick has already won the Valspar Championship and the RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour, along with teaming up with younger brother Alex to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. But he was disappointed with his missed cut in The Open, along with substandard play in the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs.

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