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4H AGO

Presidents Cup: How to watch Saturday action in Chicago

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Presidents Cup Highlights | Day 2 Foursomes | 2026

Presidents Cup Highlights | Day 2 Foursomes | 2026

Written by Staff

The Presidents Cup heads to the venerable Medinah Country Club with a hungry group of Internationals looking to defeat the American side for the first time on home soil. This marks the 16th playing of the Presidents Cup and another notable event hosted at Medinah Country Club, Course No. 3. It has hosted the Ryder Cup in 2012, two PGA Championships and three U.S. Opens.

The International Team came to play during Friday's Foursomes, as they claimed victory in every match, sweeping the U.S. Team 5-0, to take a 7-3 lead overall. The United States will look to bounce back during Saturday's session, while the International Team hopes to continue their dominant stretch with its eyes on hoisting the Presidents Cup trophy for the first time since 1998.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow this year’s Presidents Cup.

How to follow (all times ET)

Television:

  • Saturday: 8-9 a.m. (Golf Channel); 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (NBC)
  • Sunday: noon-6 p.m. (NBC)

PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

  • Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

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