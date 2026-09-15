PGA Tour announces membership criteria and eligibility for new competitive structure

"From the beginning, we set out to preserve the meritocracy that makes our sport unique by creating a system where performance dictates opportunity," said PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp. "Through new eligibility criteria and supporting pathways into the PGA Tour, the new competitive model is designed to reward excellence and ensure there is always a clear path for top performers at every stage of their career. For fans, this means a clear understanding of what is at stake during each PGA Tour competition, whether that is at an event or across a season."