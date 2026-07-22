Michael F. Roman elected as Independent Director to PGA TOUR Policy Board
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(Jennifer Perez/PGA TOUR)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Michael F. Roman, former chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of 3M, was elected as an Independent Director to the PGA TOUR Policy Board. Roman’s appointment is effective immediately.
“Mike brings valuable perspective to our Policy Board as a highly respected global business leader with experience leading one of the world’s most recognized companies,” said Joe Gorder, chairman, PGA TOUR Boards. “He has demonstrated a unique ability throughout his career to drive innovation, navigate complex global business environments and guide organizations through significant transformation and strategic change. His expertise, leadership and perspective will be a tremendous asset as we continue positioning the PGA TOUR for long-term success.”
Roman brings more than 35 years of leadership experience at 3M, one of the world's leading technology and manufacturing companies. He served in a variety of leadership positions during his tenure across the United States, Europe and Asia before becoming CEO in 2018 and chairman of the board in 2019. He later served as executive chairman, helping guide the company's strategic direction following his transition from the CEO role. Roman currently serves on the Board of Directors of Abbott Laboratories and brings significant experience in corporate governance, strategic transformation and global operations. 3M has been a PGA TOUR partner since 1993 and became the title sponsor of the 3M Open in 2019.
Michael F. Roman, former chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of 3M, joins the PGA TOUR Policy Board as an Independent Director. (Courtesy Mike Roman)
“I am honored to join the PGA TOUR Policy Board during such an important period for the organization,” said Roman. “The PGA TOUR has built tremendous momentum while remaining committed to its fans, players, partners and communities. I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members, as well as Brian Rolapp and the leadership team, to help support the TOUR’s continued growth and innovation.”
Roman was elected to the PGA TOUR Policy Board at the TOUR’s June 22 board meeting in Hartford, Connecticut, and he fills an open Independent Director seat.