Michael F. Roman elected as Independent Director to PGA TOUR Policy Board

Roman brings more than 35 years of leadership experience at 3M, one of the world's leading technology and manufacturing companies. He served in a variety of leadership positions during his tenure across the United States, Europe and Asia before becoming CEO in 2018 and chairman of the board in 2019. He later served as executive chairman, helping guide the company's strategic direction following his transition from the CEO role. Roman currently serves on the Board of Directors of Abbott Laboratories and brings significant experience in corporate governance, strategic transformation and global operations. 3M has been a PGA TOUR partner since 1993 and became the title sponsor of the 3M Open in 2019.