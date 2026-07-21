Asian Tour, DP World Tour and PGA TOUR agree to multi-year partnership
1 Min Read
From left to right: Ben Cowen, Chief Tournament and Operations Officer, DP World Tour; Christian Hardy, SVP, International, PGA TOUR; Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO, Asian Tour; Guy Kinnings, CEO, European Tour Group. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
The Asian Tour, DP World Tour and PGA TOUR have announced a new multi-year partnership that will run through at least 2029, marking a new chapter for global golf.
Effective immediately and as part of their existing Strategic Alliance, both the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour will partner with the Asian Tour to help provide commercial and playing opportunities, also establishing pathways for the leading Asian Tour members, starting from the 2027 DP World Tour season.
“This agreement is another example of what can be accomplished when organizations come together with a shared vision for the future of professional golf,” said Christian Hardy, PGA TOUR senior vice president of international.
Top-performing players from the Asian Tour will earn access to the DP World Tour or HotelPlanner Tour, with final details to be announced in the fall.
The DP World Tour will also return to co-sanctioning select tournaments with the Asian Tour, beginning in 2027. Full details of those events will be outlined later this year when the DP World Tour releases its schedule for next season.
The agreement represents another example of the PGA TOUR taking a proactive approach to shaping the future of professional golf and the continued evolution of its Strategic Alliance.
“Through our Strategic Alliance with the DP World Tour, we have worked to build a more connected global golf ecosystem, and we are excited to welcome the Asian Tour into that effort,” Hardy said. “Together, we are creating new opportunities for players, enhancing key National Opens around the world and continuing to evolve and strengthen pathways to identify and develop the next generation of elite talent.”