2026 British Open: Tee times, groupings announced for Rounds 1-2
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Scottie Scheffler closes out win at The Open
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Tee times for the first two rounds of the season's final major have been announced, as Royal Birkdale will host The Open for the 11th time. PGATOUR.com takes a closer look at some of the marquee groupings (all times ET).
4:58 a.m. / 10:04 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau
The world No. 1 and reigning Champion Golfer of the Year will look to bounce back from a rare missed cut in his quest to become the first back-to-back winner at this event since Padraig Harrington, who also won his second in a row at Royal Birkdale in 2008. DeChambeau is a two-time major champion but still in search of his first made cut in a major this year, while Hatton aims for his fourth top-10 finish in the last six majors.
10:15 a.m. / 5:09 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick
It's been 12 years since McIlroy lifted the claret jug at Royal Liverpool, and he has finished T7 or better in three of the last four years in search of a second Open title. The two-time reigning Masters champ will look to become the first to win the Masters and Open in the same year since Tiger Woods in 2005. Schauffele is two years removed from his Open title at Royal Troon, with finishes of T12 or better in five straight majors, while Fitzpatrick enters as one of the pre-tournament favorites after three wins this year and a runner-up result at THE PLAYERS.
9:53 a.m. / 4:47 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai, Brooks Koepka
This group includes three major champions, as Rai joined the ranks earlier this year with his breakthrough at the PGA Championship. Lowry lifted the claret jug at Royal Portrush in 2019 for his lone major title, while Koepka's five majors do not include an Open victory. His best result in this event include four top-10 results, highlighted by a T4 finish behind Lowry in 2019.
5:09 a.m. / 10:15 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm
Spieth famously captured his Open title at Royal Birkdale in 2017, surviving a chaotic final round to defeat Matt Kuchar for his third career major. He'll play the first two rounds alongside the hometown favorite, as Fleetwood looks for the biggest win of his career just minutes from where he grew up learning the game. Rounding out the group is a two-time major winner in Rahm, who was a runner-up this year at the PGA and whose Open credentials include a runner-up result in 2023.
10:04 a.m. / 4:58 a.m.: Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg
The most recent major champion headlines this group, as Clark makes his first major start since capturing his second U.S. Open title at Shinnecock Hills. Joining him for the first 36 holes will be Young, a runner-up at the 2022 Open whose two wins this year are highlighted by his breakthrough at THE PLAYERS, and Åberg, who is making just the third Open start of his career after a T23 finish last year at Royal Portrush.
See below for all first- and second-round tee times for The Open, which begins Thursday morning at Royal Birkdale (all times ET):
- 1:35 a.m. / 6:41 a.m.: Matthew Baldwin, Thomas Detry, James Nicholas
- 1:46 a.m. / 6:52 a.m.: Michael Kim, Daniel Hillier, Andy Sullivan
- 1:57 a.m. / 7:03 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Andrew Novak, Matthew Jordan
- 2:08 a.m. / 7:14 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Max Homa, Joe Dean
- 2:19 a.m. / 7:25 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 2:30 a.m. / 7:36 a.m.: David Duval, Martin Couvra, Matthew Southgate
- 2:41 a.m. / 7:47 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Dan Brown, Fifa Laopakdee (a)
- 2:52 a.m. / 7:58 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Jake Knapp, Jordan Smith
- 3:03 a.m. / 8:09 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Tom McKibbin, Lev Grinberg (a)
- 3:14 a.m. / 8:20 a.m.: Hennie du Plessis, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, Dan Bradbury
- 3:25 a.m. / 8:31 a.m.: Angel Ayora, Victor Perez, Mateo Pulcini (a)
- 3:36 a.m. / 8:42 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Scott Vincent, Joakim Lagergren
- 3:47 a.m. / 8:53 a.m.: Michael Thorbjornsen, Kota Kaneko, Travis Smyth
- 4:03 a.m. / 9:09 a.m.: Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens, Ryo Hisatsune
- 4:14 a.m. / 9:20 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Harris English, Rasmus Højgaard
- 4:25 a.m. / 9:31 a.m.: Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, Min Woo Lee
- 4:36 a.m. / 9:42 a.m.: Russell Henley, Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland
- 4:47 a.m. / 9:53 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Alex Noren, Jason Day
- 4:58 a.m. / 10:04 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau
- 5:09 a.m. / 10:15 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm
- 5:20 a.m. / 10:26 a.m.: Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Nick Taylor
- 5:31 a.m. / 10:37 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Maverick McNealy, David Puig
- 5:42 a.m. / 10:48 a.m.: Kazuma Kobori, Tom Sloman, David Howard (a)
- 5:53 a.m. / 10:59 a.m.: Antoine Rozner, Ren Yonezawa, Caleb Surratt
- 6:04 a.m. / 11:10 a.m.: MJ Daffue, Frederic Lacroix, Jack McDonald
- 6:15 a.m. / 11:21 a.m.: Jeongwoo Ham, Ryutaro Nagano, Alejandro de Castro Piera (a)
- 6:41 a.m. / 1:35 a.m.: John Parry, Eric Cole, Tiger Christensen
- 6:52 a.m. / 1:46 a.m.: Eugenio Chacarra, Matt Wallace, Max Greyserman
- 7:03 a.m. / 1:57 a.m.: Michael Brennan, Sahith Theegala, Laurie Canter
- 7:14 a.m. / 2:08 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Keith Mitchell, Stuart Grehan (a)
- 7:25 a.m. / 2:19 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Joaquin Niemann, Kurt Kitayama
- 7:36 a.m. / 2:30 a.m.: Sami Valimaki, Shaun Norris, Jackson Suber
- 7:47 a.m. / 2:41 a.m.: Darren Clarke, Adrien Saddier, Bernd Wiesberger
- 7:58 a.m. / 2:52 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners, Casey Jarvis
- 8:09 a.m. / 3:03 a.m.: Matt McCarty, Harry Hall, Haotong Li
- 8:20 a.m. / 3:14 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Marco Penge, Michael Hollick
- 8:31 a.m. / 3:25 a.m.: Tom Kim, Billy Horschel, Mason Howell (a)
- 8:42 a.m. / 3:36 a.m.: Johnny Keefer, Pierceson Coody, Keita Nakajima
- 8:53 a.m. / 3:47 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Jesper Svensson, Jack Buchanan (a)
- 9:09 a.m. / 4:03 a.m.: Bud Cauley, Jayden Schaper, Lucas Herbert
- 9:20 a.m. / 4:14 a.m.: Kristoffer Reitan, Patrick Reed, JT Poston
- 9:31 a.m. / 4:25 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Sam Burns, Adam Scott
- 9:42 a.m. / 4:36 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, J.J. Spaun, Nicolai Højgaard
- 9:53 a.m. / 4:47 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai, Brooks Koepka
- 10:04 a.m. / 4:58 a.m.: Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg
- 10:15 a.m. / 5:09 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10:26 a.m. / 5:20 a.m.: Jacob Bridgeman, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Tim Wiedemeyer (a)
- 10:37 a.m. / 5:31 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger, Nicolas Echavarria
- 10:48 a.m. / 5:42 a.m.: Peter Uihlein, Alistair Docherty, Francesco Laporta
- 10:59 a.m. / 5:53 a.m.: Cameron John, Austen Truslow, Samuel Bairstow
- 11:10 a.m. / 6:04 a.m.: Naoyuki Kataoka, Marcus Plunkett, Baard Bjoernevik Skogen
- 11:21 a.m. / 6:15 a.m.: Kazuki Higa, Jiho Yang, Nevill Ruiter (a)