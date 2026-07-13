2026 British Open: Tee times, groupings announced for Rounds 1-2

It's been 12 years since McIlroy lifted the claret jug at Royal Liverpool, and he has finished T7 or better in three of the last four years in search of a second Open title. The two-time reigning Masters champ will look to become the first to win the Masters and Open in the same year since Tiger Woods in 2005. Schauffele is two years removed from his Open title at Royal Troon, with finishes of T12 or better in five straight majors, while Fitzpatrick enters as one of the pre-tournament favorites after three wins this year and a runner-up result at THE PLAYERS.