Rickie Fowler ignites on the Fourth to climb John Deere Classic leaderboard

“It’s a good place,” he said. “I enjoy it; it's a fun course to play. You can score around here, obviously, as you can see from the quality of good scores this week. But it also can be tricky at times, especially when the wind starts to blow. I don't think the golf course is as easy as some of the guys out here make it look. But I think it's a good golf course and you have to kind of hit your spots.”