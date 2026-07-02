Playing to win proves to be stout strategy for NCAA champion Preston Stout at John Deere Classic

“Yeah, my goal is to win this week,” said the 21-year-old rising Oklahoma State senior, who failed to advance to the weekend at the U.S. Open two weeks ago as well as at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May. “My first two events, my goal, it was my goal to make the cut and I was always around the cutline. I talked to my team a lot about it. Going forward, I need to have the same mentality I do when I tee it up for college events. So I believe I can win, and I believe I have the game to do that.”