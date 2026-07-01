Jordan Spieth addresses potential putter change, seeks spark at familiar TPC Deere Run

“Although the course can yield some birdies, when you are trying to win a golf tournament, it can be very difficult,” Spieth said. “Comebacks can happen on a course like this, because if you get tentative at all, it's a good enough golf course that if you are out of position, you can make bogeys, but when you are really dialed in out here, it gives you opportunities to shoot 4- or 5-under.”