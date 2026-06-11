Brooks Koepka surges into share of RBC Canadian Open lead with opening round 64

This is Koepka’s 12th event back on the PGA TOUR since accepting the terms of the Returning Member Program. He’s missed three cuts and his only top-10 finish came via a ninth-place tie at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. But three of his last four finishes have all been solid, including a 12th-place tie at the Masters and a 14th-place tie in his last start, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson where Wyndham Clark ran away on Sunday to win after shooting 60.