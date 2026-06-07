J.T. Poston avoids 'Golf’s Longest Day,' earns berths into U.S. Open, Open Championship
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The Five: Things to remember from the Memorial
DUBLIN, Ohio — As J.T. Poston stood on the 18th green moving from interview to interview, caddie Aaron Fleener fell to the ground in exuberant exhaustion.
Fleener hoofed Poston’s bag all 33 holes on this marathon Sunday and was just coming to the realization that he escaped the 36 more that were scheduled for the next day. His moment of silence was interrupted by Colt Knost pouring beer on him. Then, from 15 yards away, a joyous Scott Vail (Keegan Bradley's caddie) screamed out, “An extra two holes is better than an extra 36, big dog!”
Indeed it is. Poston’s victory at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday had more implications than normal. It earned him spots in the final two major championships of the season and meant the duo of Poston and Fleener could skip U.S. Open Final Qualifying tomorrow, "Golf’s Longest Day." For their part, they competed in "Golf's Second Longest Day."
J.T. Poston pars to defeat Ryan Gerard on second playoff hole to win the Memorial
Poston’s pathways into each U.S. Open and Open Championship were different. The top finisher (winner or otherwise) in this week’s tournament, who wasn’t already exempt from the Open Championship, earned a spot in the final major of the year. Meanwhile, with the victory, Poston played his way into the top-60 of the Official World Golf Ranking – the threshold he needed to reach by next week to play the U.S. Open in two weeks at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.
“I sort of told myself in the playoff that this is my U.S. Open qualifier,” Poston said. “This is my chance to get in. I want to play in the majors. I want to play in the big events. This is a huge boost of confidence for me and my game and knowing that I can compete in those and play in those. Just thrilled to get it done.”
What Poston didn’t know at the time was that just making the playoff was enough to secure enough world ranking points to qualify for the U.S. Open. The way he did it was better, though. First, he locked up the major exemptions by making a birdie in regulation, then he grabbed his first win in more than 18 months, beating out Ryan Gerard on the second playoff hole. It is Poston's fourth win of his career.
J.T. Poston interview after winning the Memorial
The performance ensures Poston will make his fourth consecutive U.S. Open start and fifth consecutive start at The Open Championship.
The Open Qualifying Series has three more stops. The top three players not already exempt at the RBC Canadian Open (who make the cut) will earn spots. One player will earn a spot at the DP World Tour's DS Automobiles 83° Open d'Italia. The last opportunity will be the Genesis Scottish Open, when three players will earn spots.