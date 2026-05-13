PGA TOUR Studios, Play Golf Myrtle Beach release 'More Than Qualified' documentary featuring Ryan Ruffels
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'More Than Qualified' | Follow Ryan Ruffels' return to PGA TOUR in Myrtle Beach
Documentary follows Ruffels’ journey from winning ‘The Q at Myrtle Beach’ to his PGA TOUR start at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Documentary follows Ruffels’ journey from winning ‘The Q at Myrtle Beach’ to his PGA TOUR start at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — PGA TOUR Studios and Play Golf Myrtle Beach (PGMB) announced Wednesday the debut of "More Than Qualified," a groundbreaking documentary following professional golfer and content creator Ryan Ruffels. The documentary premieres Wednesday, May 13, at 7 p.m. ET on the PGA TOUR YouTube channel and offers a raw, behind-the-scenes look at Ruffels’ transition from the YouTube creator space back to the highest level of professional golf competition. The American-born Australian, who turned professional in 2016 at age 17, has 73,000 subscribers on YouTube, 122,000 followers on Instagram and 7,000 followers on X.
After securing a sponsor exemption by winning "The Q at Myrtle Beach," Ruffels was followed by PGA TOUR Studios film crews to document his mental and physical preparation for his return to the PGA TOUR for his first TOUR start since the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open. The documentary provides unprecedented access, featuring Ruffels mic’d up during every competitive round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. Fans will experience the unique perspective of a player battling inside the ropes while hearing his real-time thoughts on the pressure of competing against the world's best.
“More Than Qualified” bridges the gap between digital storytelling and elite professional play, showcasing the legitimate talent within the creator community. This builds on the PGA TOUR and PGMB collaboration around the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, an initiative focused on documenting creator-led storytelling and highlighting evolving pathways into professional golf.
After earning his berth into the event, Ruffels took advantage of the opportunity, carding an opening round 4-under 67. He validated the strong opening round with a 1-under 70 in the second round to not only make the cut but also enter the weekend inside the top 10, his 11th made cut in 21 PGA TOUR starts. At one point during his round on Friday, Ruffels found himself atop the leaderboard. He shot even-par over the weekend, with scores of 72 and 70 to finish at 5-under for the tournament and T45.
"We're excited to build on the momentum created from 'The Q' with this all-access show about Ryan’s journey over the last several weeks,” said Michael Riceman, Senior Vice President, Content & Production. “As we look to engage all segments of golf and sports fans, the growing audience regularly consuming personality-based golf content on YouTube is undeniable, as is the talent amongst the creators.”
“With this documentary, we’re moving beyond the highlights to show the grit and skill required to bridge the gap between digital stardom and a PGA TOUR leaderboard,” said Kyle Oland, director of marketing for Golf Tourism Solutions. “This production with PGA TOUR Studios gives fans an unfiltered look at Ryan’s journey, as he seeks to prove that the talent within the creator community can stand up to the pressure of a PGA TOUR event. This film is another example of how the ‘Golf Capital of the World’ is helping engage new fans in golf.”
Ruffels became the third player to earn a PGA TOUR berth via The Q at Myrtle Beach, joining past champions Matt Atkins (2024) and Nathan Franks (2025) as winners of the event. The Q at Myrtle Beach is a first-of-its-kind competition, generating millions of views and serving as the inspiration for other creator-centric events such as the PGA TOUR’s Creator Classic. Its innovative approach to bridge the gap between professional golf and digital golf creators has been recognized nationally, including being honored with the PGA TOUR’s “Best In-Class Element” award in 2024.
“Ryan was great to work with over the past several weeks, and his combination of strong play, charisma and authenticity will give fans a unique look inside the ropes,” said Sam Davis, Director of Branded & Client Production. “The Q is a compelling concept from the team at PGMB, and we look forward to its continued growth.”
“More Than Qualified” builds on the lineup of growing content out of PGA TOUR Studios, which includes the Emmy-nominated "Scottie 24" in partnership with Rolex and "Chasing Sunday," developed with NFL Films, among others.
For more information, visit www.TheQAtMyrtleBeach.com.