PGA TOUR Studios, Play Golf Myrtle Beach release 'More Than Qualified' documentary featuring Ryan Ruffels

After earning his berth into the event, Ruffels took advantage of the opportunity, carding an opening round 4-under 67. He validated the strong opening round with a 1-under 70 in the second round to not only make the cut but also enter the weekend inside the top 10, his 11th made cut in 21 PGA TOUR starts. At one point during his round on Friday, Ruffels found himself atop the leaderboard. He shot even-par over the weekend, with scores of 72 and 70 to finish at 5-under for the tournament and T45.