Rory McIlroy shoots 67 in final round before PGA Championship

The statistics paint a different picture than McIlroy’s self-assessment. He gained more than 4 strokes off the tee and more than 2.5 with his approach play. He ranked near the bottom of the field in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green, however, and also lost strokes on the greens. He led the field in Driving Distance and was in the top five of Greens in Regulation, as well.