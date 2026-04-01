PGA of America: Tiger Woods will not be next U.S. Ryder Cup captain
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The PGA of America has confirmed Tiger Woods will not be the next U.S. Ryder Cup Team captain for the 2027 matches at Adare Manor Golf Club in Ireland. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Written by Paul Hodowanic
Tiger Woods will not captain the U.S. Ryder Cup Team in 2027 at Adare Manor Golf Club in Ireland.
The PGA of America announced on Wednesday that Woods declined to take on the role. Woods was considered one of the favorites to assume the position, which Keegan Bradley most recently held for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Woods had said multiple times in recent months that he was undecided on whether he wanted to take the post.
Woods announced Tuesday that he was stepping away from professional golf to seek treatment and focus on his health following a rollover car accident last week. Woods crashed his vehicle in Jupiter Island, Florida, last Friday and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Woods pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday. Nobody was injured in the incident, authorities said.
“We commend Tiger for prioritizing his long-term health and deeply respect the courage it takes to make such a personal decision. Tiger has shared with us that he will not serve as Captain of the 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup Team and we support his decision,” the PGA of America said in a statement.
The PGA of America indicated it would share further updates on the future captaincy “when appropriate." The DP World Tour announced last month that Luke Donald would take on the role for Team Europe for the third consecutive time. Donald is the first to captain three consecutive Ryder Cups since Bernard Gallacher from 1991-95.
“The PGA of America stands in full support of Tiger Woods as he steps away to focus on his health and well-being. During this time, we are keeping Tiger in our thoughts and prayers, with sincere hope for his strength, comfort, and recovery. Tiger has meant so much to our Association and to the game of golf,” the PGA of America said in a statement.