Tiger Woods announces he's stepping away from golf to seek treatment, focus on his health
2 Min Read
Tiger Woods has announced he’s stepping away from professional golf to seek treatment and focus on his health. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Written by Paul Hodowanic
Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that he is stepping away from professional golf to seek treatment and focus on his health following a rollover car accident last week.
Woods crashed his vehicle in Jupiter Island, Florida, last Friday and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Woods pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday.
“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health,” Woods said in a statement posted to social media. “This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”
The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. ET on Friday, not far from where Woods lives. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Woods struck another vehicle and rolled his Land Rover.
Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said Woods attempted to pass a pressure cleaner truck while driving on a two-lane road. He swerved to avoid a collision as he was passing the truck, but clipped the back end of the truck’s trailer. Woods’ vehicle then rolled onto its driver’s side. Nobody was injured in the incident, authorities said.
“Tiger Woods is a legend of our sport whose impact extends far beyond his achievements on the course,” the PGA TOUR said in a statement, “But above all else, Tiger is a person, and our focus is on his health and well‑being. Tiger continues to have our full support as he takes this important step.”
Woods said he is committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger and more focused place, personally and professionally.
“Tiger Woods is one of the most influential figures the sports world has ever known,” PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp said in a statement, “Over the last year, I have come to deeply appreciate Tiger not only for his impact on the game, but for his friendship and the perspective he has shared with me as I joined the golf industry. My thoughts are with him and his family as he takes this step, for which he has my full respect and support.”
Following the announcement, Woods is not expected to compete in the Masters next week. Woods was ramping up to return to the PGA TOUR after undergoing disc replacement surgery last October. Woods has not competed in an official PGA TOUR event since The Open Championship in 2024. Woods competed in the TGL Finals Series in March for his team, Jupiter Links.
“I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time,” Woods said.