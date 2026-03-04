Beyond 18th Hole: Puerto Rico delivers luxurious après-golf experiences

The cigar culture runs deep in Puerto Rico, where hand-rolled craftsmanship is a proud tradition. For a first-rate experience, visit The Cigar House in Old San Juan – an atmospheric spot offering an unmatched selection of rare cigars, rum pairings, and refined relaxation. Or step into Casa de Montecristo, where handcrafted cocktails, premium cigars, and a refined lounge atmosphere come together for an elevated, distinctly Old San Juan experience. Many luxury golf resorts also offer cigar nights or on-site humidors where you can enjoy a well-earned smoke with ocean breezes and sunset views. For expanded experiences, try Finca Neo Jibairo in Río Grande. Explore vegetable and flower crops, sip on a local beer or mocktail, and enjoy a premium Puerto Rican artisan cigar at the bar and cigar shop – no reservations needed. Want to dive deeper? Join a cigar-rolling workshop, where the expert tabaquerosguide guests through crafting cigars.