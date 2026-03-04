Beyond 18th Hole: Puerto Rico delivers luxurious après-golf experiences
An inside look at the Casa Bacardi rum distillery. (Courtesy Discover Puerto Rico)
For travelers who chase the game wherever it leads, Puerto Rico delivers more than championship fairways and Caribbean sunshine – it offers a lifestyle that lingers long after the final putt drops. Here, golf is only the beginning! From world-class rum and expertly rolled cigars to elevated gastronomy and unforgettable culture, Puerto Rico delivers après-golf experiences as rich and refined as its fairways are lush.
Round may end – but experiences don’t
Puerto Rico boasts 18 scenic golf courses, many of which sit alongside the ocean, rainforest, or, in some cases, both. After playing a round at courses like Four Seasons' Bahía Beach Golf Course or TPC Dorado Beach, there’s no reason to rush home. Instead, elevate your evening with some of the Island’s most indulgent offerings.
Savor signature spirits
Experience the legacy of Ron del Barrilito in Bayamón. (Courtesy Discover Puerto Rico)
A smoke with a story
The cigar culture runs deep in Puerto Rico, where hand-rolled craftsmanship is a proud tradition. For a first-rate experience, visit The Cigar House in Old San Juan – an atmospheric spot offering an unmatched selection of rare cigars, rum pairings, and refined relaxation. Or step into Casa de Montecristo, where handcrafted cocktails, premium cigars, and a refined lounge atmosphere come together for an elevated, distinctly Old San Juan experience. Many luxury golf resorts also offer cigar nights or on-site humidors where you can enjoy a well-earned smoke with ocean breezes and sunset views. For expanded experiences, try Finca Neo Jibairo in Río Grande. Explore vegetable and flower crops, sip on a local beer or mocktail, and enjoy a premium Puerto Rican artisan cigar at the bar and cigar shop – no reservations needed. Want to dive deeper? Join a cigar-rolling workshop, where the expert tabaquerosguide guests through crafting cigars.
Culinary excellence, island style
Puerto Rico’s culinary scene is exploding with innovation and flavor, blending local ingredients with global flair. Golfers with a taste for the extraordinary should book dinner at For a more casual yet unforgettable outing, try Santaella in Santurce or Vianda in San Juan – both repeatedly named among the Caribbean’s top restaurants.
Delicious courses from Vianda restaurant in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Courtesy Discover Puerto Rico)
Relaxation and rejuvenation
For the ultimate reset between rounds, indulge in a wellness experience at one of Puerto Rico’s luxury spas. From the holistic treatments at Iridium Spa at St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort to the beachfront serenity of the spa at El Conquistador in Fajardo or the Well & Being Spa at Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in Carolina, you’ll find plenty of ways to soothe sore muscles and restore your swing.
Plan your perfect golf getaway
Whether you’re chasing birdies or the perfect Negroni, Puerto Rico lets you do both with Caribbean flair and luxurious ease. Golf is just one chapter in the story – what comes after might be even better. Explore golf packages, top courses, and curated itineraries and start planning a trip that plays far beyond the scorecard.