Andrea Pavan issues statement after elevator accident ahead of DP World Tour event

“I now have a lot of rehab and hard work ahead of me, but the care I have received so far from the Mediclinic hospital staff has been incredible, as has the support from the DP World Tour, the Sunshine Tour, and all their staff here in Stellenbosch,” Pavan said. “The last two days have been difficult, but I am in very good hands and to have so many players, caddies and staff visit and contact me has meant a lot to me.”