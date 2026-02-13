Taylor Swift rumors spike ticket sales for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Written by Associated Press
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Swift boosted ticket sales to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am without even being there.
Pebble Beach had an extra buzz Friday morning with rumors swirling in the cool Pacific breeze that Swift would be there to watch her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, playing in the PGA TOUR event that combines corporate CEOs and celebrities with golf’s best.
Alas, Swifties, it was just another pretty day at Pebble Beach.
It still was good news for the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, which runs the event. Tournament director Steve John said when Kelce was announced as playing in the pro-am, more than $60,000 in tickets were sold over the next 12 hours.
Swift is rumored to be in town. But she was not at Spyglass Hill on Thursday, where Kelce was playing with pro partner Keith Mitchell along with Mackenzie Hughes and retired NFL quarterback Alex Smith.
No matter. Pebble Beach is the main attraction, and John said some $21,000 tickets for the second round were sold between 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. PT Friday, two hours before Kelce played.
More than 1,000 spectators lined the left side of the first fairway at Pebble Beach, but all they saw was Kelce hitting his tee shot to the right, into and out of the trees, and along the cart path (he made a par).