PGA TOUR Studios launches newest installment of 'The Life' franchise, delivering all-access look at first-time member Neal Shipley
2 Min Read
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – As the 2026 PGA TOUR Season gets underway, the PGA TOUR Studios team continues to build upon its unparalleled player access and innovative storytelling with the premiere of "The Life: Neal Shipley presented by JLab" — the latest installment in "The Life" franchise, which takes fans beyond the scorecard to uncover what drives their favorite players and who they are off the course.
"The Life: Neal Shipley presented by JLab" gives fans a behind-the scenes look into how Shipley forged a path to the PGA TOUR that is uniquely his own. The episode delivers a look at his rapid ascent after earning low amateur honors at both the 2024 Masters Tournament and U.S. Open and how his world has evolved as he prepares for his first full season on TOUR. Join Shipley in West Palm Beach at Dutchman’s Pipe Club, where he now calls home, before heading back to Pittsburgh to revisit the places – and people – that shaped him, including his childhood course at St. Clair Country Club and the iconic Oakmont Country Club.
"The Life: Neal Shipley presented by JLab" premieres Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. Following the network debut, the program will air on the PGA TOUR YouTube channel, PGATOUR.COM and PGA TOUR social channels.
Shipley is the latest player to be spotlighted in "The Life" franchise, with past episodes featuring Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day, Collin Morikawa and Ben Griffin, among others. Fans can look forward to additional "The Life" installments throughout the year, including a focus on two-time PGA TOUR winner Akshay Bhatia in April.
“Thanks to the willingness of our players to offer intentional, rare access to their lives over the course of a full day, 'The Life' has become one of our most established long-form franchises,” said Michael Riceman, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, Content and Production. “It’s deep, authentic player storytelling with a cultural slant, not as much about their incredible abilities or on-course accomplishments, but what makes them tick – their family, their hobbies, their purpose. Our fans and partners have responded positively to the previous installments, and we’re excited to bring them closer to one of the game’s rising stars with the Neal Shipley episode.”
"The Life" is part of PGA TOUR Studios’ expanding slate of original programming, delivering a deeper look into the stories, personalities and experiences that make up the game of golf, including the Emmy-nominated "Scottie 24 in partnership with Rolex" and the recently launched "Mindful" franchise, among other projects.
Presented by JLab, a leading personal technology and audio brand, "The Life: Neal Shipley" is produced by John Wheaton and Sean Martin, directed by Garreth Gutierrez and edited by Josh Spurlin, with executive production by Laura Neal and Michael Riceman.