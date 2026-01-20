PGA TOUR Studios launches newest installment of 'The Life' franchise, delivering all-access look at first-time member Neal Shipley

"The Life: Neal Shipley presented by JLab" gives fans a behind-the scenes look into how Shipley forged a path to the PGA TOUR that is uniquely his own. The episode delivers a look at his rapid ascent after earning low amateur honors at both the 2024 Masters Tournament and U.S. Open and how his world has evolved as he prepares for his first full season on TOUR. Join Shipley in West Palm Beach at Dutchman’s Pipe Club, where he now calls home, before heading back to Pittsburgh to revisit the places – and people – that shaped him, including his childhood course at St. Clair Country Club and the iconic Oakmont Country Club.