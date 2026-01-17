PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Rory McIlroy still in contention at Dubai Invitational after third round, Nacho Elvira leads

1 Min Read

Latest

Rory McIlroy in the hunt as he plays his second shot on the 13th at the Dubai Invitational 2026 at Dubai Creek Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy in the hunt as he plays his second shot on the 13th at the Dubai Invitational 2026 at Dubai Creek Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Written by Associated Press

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Nacho Elvira will head into the final day of the Dubai Invitational with a two-shot lead after a 3-under 68 in Saturday's third round, while Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry also remained in contention.

    Elvira started the day tied for the lead with Lowry and started slowly with six pars and a bogey on the seventh, but birdies on the ninth, 10th, 13th and 17th meant he pulled away with an 8-under total of 205.

    Lowry is in a three-way tie for second with Marcus Armitage and Dylan Fritelli, who recorded the best round of the day with 65.

    McIlroy is one shot further back in fifth after making three birdies on the back nine for a 68.


    Rory McIlroy's best shots of 2025

    Rory McIlroy's best shots of 2025


    Elvira's only previous wins on the DP World Tour came at the Cazoo Open in 2021 and the Soudal Open in 2024.

    The Dubai Invitational is held every other year. Two years ago, Tommy Fleetwood benefited from two huge errors on the back nine from McIlroy to win the tournament following a back-and-forth final-round duel. Fleetwood was tied for 20th at even par Saturday.

    Next week sees the Dubai Desert Classic, which McIlroy has won four times. He has also won the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai three times.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 15, 2026

    McIlroy leads by one after first round at Dubai Invitational

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 14, 2026

    Horschel missed out on top 50 in world, betting on himself to still reach Masters

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 14, 2026

    Woods: Koepka's return 'says a lot' about direction of PGA TOUR

    Latest
    R3
    In Progress

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    T1

    Davis Riley
    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -9

    -9

    T1

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -9

    T1

    S.H. Kim
    KOR
    S.H. Kim
    Tot
    -9

    -9

    T1

    KOR
    S.H. Kim
    Tot
    -9

    T1

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    BEL
    A. Dumont de Chassart
    Tot
    -9

    -9

    T1

    BEL
    A. Dumont de Chassart
    Tot
    -9

    T1

    Nick Taylor
    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -9

    -9

    T1

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -9

    T1

    Kevin Roy
    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -9

    -9

    T1

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -9

    T6

    Maverick McNealy
    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -8

    -8

    T6

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW