PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Kristoffer Reitan holds on to win in South Africa and earn his first trip to the Masters

1 Min Read

Latest

Kristoffer Reitan poses with the trophy following victory at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Kristoffer Reitan poses with the trophy following victory at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Written by Associated Press

    SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Kristoffer Reitan held on over the back nine Sunday and closed with an even-par 72 to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, his second DP World Tour title of the year that will send him to the Masters for the first time.

    The Norwegian began the final round with a five-shot lead, but he saw the lead shrink to a single stroke when he played the back nine without a birdie.

    He held his nerve against Jayden Schaper of South Africa (68) and Dan Bradbury of England (66) for a one-shot victory.

    Reitan, who earned a PGA TOUR card for 2026 by finishing eighth in the Race to Dubai, also won the Soudal Open. His second victory moves him just outside the top 30 in the world rankings, assuring he will finish in the top 50 with one tournament left this year.

    The top 50 earn Masters invitations.

    “I don’t know what I’m feeling right now. I had a lot of nerves today,” Reitan said. “But to get it over the line in the end is a better feeling than I can describe.”

    Reitan finished at 17-under 271.

    Reitan became the second DP World Tour player on Sunday who earned PGA TOUR status through the Race to Dubai and won a tournament to get into the Masters. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen won the Australian Open, which came with a spot at the Masters.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 6, 2025

    McIlroy overcomes banana peel moment during Round 3 at Australian Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Dec 7, 2025

    Neergaard-Petersen claims Crown Australian Open title

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Dec 5, 2025

    McIlroy's late birdie burst means he'll be playing on the weekend at Australian Open

    Latest
    Official

    Hero World Challenge

    1

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    1

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    2

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    2

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    3

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    -20

    T4

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    6

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW