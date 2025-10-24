Defending champ Matt McCarty posts second sub-30 score in 12 days, siezes lead at Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Matt McCarty sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah
Written by Lisa Antonucci
IVINS, Utah – Defending champion Matt McCarty found another gear on Friday morning at the Bank of Utah Championship, firing a bogey-free, 7-under 28 to kick off his second round at Black Desert Resort.
The 27-year-old, who teed off on No. 10, opened with back-to-back birdies and a par before unleashing four straight birdies and moving into the lead. He finished the nine with a par and one more birdie to make the turn at 9-under for the tournament and grab a three-shot lead.
His Friday morning performance marked the second time in 12 days that McCarty has broken 30 for nine holes: He posted a 29 on his back nine on the final day of the Baycurrent Classic on Oct. 12, making eight straight birdies on Nos. 10-17 before a bogey on 18. His final-round 60 marked the low round of the day and vaulted him to a T14 finish.
Matt McCarty hits 169-yard approach to 32 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at Bank of Utah
“Yeah, would've been nice just coming straight here and keep it going,” McCarty said Wednesday at Black Desert on his 60. “I guess got a little bit of one swing away from 58, 59 whatever. It was nice to have that after kind of playing some sloppy rounds the few days before to finish that tournament well and have some good momentum coming into this week.
“So, yeah, just kind of keep doing that and we'll be fine.”
McCarty, currently ranked No. 58 in the OWGR and 84th in the FedExCup Fall, has made 16 cuts in 25 starts this season with two top-10 finishes, including a season-best T4 at the RBC Canadian Open. The Arizona native opened his title defense with a 69 Thursday, four shots behind the first-round leaders.