Can Scottie Scheffler reverse troubling Ryder Cup trend?

The most infamous example of this discrepancy is Tiger Woods, who, despite his greatness in the other 51 weeks of the year, never figured out the Ryder Cup. The U.S. won just one of the eight Ryder Cups that Woods played. He won only 35% of his matches, boasting a 13-21-3 record, though singles was the exception, where Woods was 4-2-2. The problems arose when Woods was partnered up, which sparked a host of questions that were never truly answered. What type of player should Woods play with? What type of personality? Who could handle the pressure cooker that was the Woods experience?