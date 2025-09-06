Tyler Weaver sparks GB&I to 3-1 lead over Americans in Walker Cup

The leading two matches were key for GB&I, and the opening match was tight until it wasn't. Only three holes were halved on the front nine. The U.S. Team had a 1-up lead until Graham hit into 7 feet for a birdie on the 13th, Weaver hit an approach to 4 feet for birdie on the 14th to take the lead, and Weaver hit wedge to 2 feet on the 16th.