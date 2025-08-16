Who has most at stake Sunday at BMW Championship?

Can the bubble boy pull off another high-wire act? That’s the task ahead for Fowler, who just a week ago played himself in from outside the bubble at Memphis and is in striking distance to do the same in Baltimore. At 6-under and tied for eighth through 54 holes, Fowler is projected to be No. 32 in the FedExCup. That’s quite the improvement from where he began the week – 48th – but not quite good enough to get to East Lake. Per TOUR projections after three rounds, Fowler was just one shot from moving inside the projections. Notably, Fowler bogeyed the 18th on Saturday. Had he not, he would be inside the projections heading into Sunday.