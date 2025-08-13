Keegan Bradley remains undecided about Ryder Cup playing captain possibility

Along with that pressure, Bradley’s captaincy duties have ramped up in the last month. The event is no longer a distant thought. The automatic qualifiers lock after this week’s BMW Championship. Bradley’s captain's picks will come shortly after next week’s TOUR Championship. Bradley said he sits up at night and thinks about which golf ball players will use in Foursomes and about possible pairings. He has speeches to plan, a course to set up, and most importantly, players to pick. And one of those players firmly in the mix is himself. It’s a decision that few have ever had to ponder. Tiger Woods did it for the 2019 Presidents Cup, and Bradley said he’s relied on Woods’ advice heavily. But outside of Woods, nobody knows how it will go – good or bad.