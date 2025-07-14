PGA TOUR studios, ATTN: team up with Druski for 'Truth or Putt' – a bold new spin on golf content
2 Min Read
Preview 'Truth or Putt' with Druski
Presented by Dunkin’, fast-paced social-first series blends trick shots, wild questions and big personalities as Druski challenges PGA TOUR stars on and off the green
PGA TOUR Studios and ATTN: announced Monday the launch of "Truth or Putt,"a social-first interview show that brings together the TOUR’s most elite players, viral entertainment and pop culture through tricked-out putting challenges. Hosted by comedian and digital superstar Druski and presented by Dunkin’, the series aims to engage the next generation of golf fans through fast, fun and unpredictable content that taps into top players, viral moments and cultural crossovers.
Blending putting challenges with candid and entertaining interviews, "Truth or Putt" places PGA TOUR athletes on the green and in the hot seat. In each episode, participants take on a series of three progressively absurd putting challenges. A successful shot allows them to skip the question; a miss requires them to answer, with the questions getting more revealing with each challenge. Featured guests across the inaugural season include PGA TOUR stars such as Max Homa, the king of golf roasts with a swing as smooth as his sarcasm; Min Woo Lee, an Aussie showman with electric flair; and Nick Dunlap, a college kid turned history-maker.
“The PGA TOUR is always looking for new ways to entertain our current fans while drawing in new ones, and 'Truth or Putt' is the latest opportunity for us to deliver our players and their engaging personalities to an ever-growing audience,” said Laura Neal, PGA TOUR executive vice president, content and creative. “We appreciate the support of ATTN: and Dunkin’ in helping us bring the concept to life, and we’re excited to showcase the capabilities of our team at PGA TOUR Studios in a new and perhaps unexpected way.”
“This is what the next generation of sports content looks like, fast, fearless and built for the feed," said Taryn Crouthers, president of ATTN:. "Social shows like 'Truth or Putt' are redefining what relevance means, and we’re proud to have created this with the PGA TOUR and Dunkin’, who both understand what it takes to break through."
"Truth or Putt" will debut as part of a comprehensive 360-degree campaign. Season 1 of "Truth or Putt" is a multi-episode series that will stream across YouTube, Facebook and FAST Channels. Short-form versions of the episodes will also stream on social platforms including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube Shorts and X. Episodes will release weekly across PGA TOUR and ATTN:’s social channels. The first episode, featuring Homa, is available July 15. Episode 2 with Dunlap will run on July 22, and Episode 3 with Lee goes live on July 29.
“Participating in 'Truth or Putt' was an absolute blast,” said Dunlap. “Druski had us laughing non-stop, and I cannot wait for fans to see the finished product that we put together with the support of Dunkin and the TOUR.”
“I'm always looking for new and entertaining ways to connect with fans," said Lee. “Druski made this opportunity so much fun, and I can't wait to engage with everyone on social as 'Truth or Putt' episodes drop this summer.”