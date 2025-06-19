PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie qualifies for U.S. Junior Amateur in playoff

    Written by Associated Press

    CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Woods, the 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods, is heading back to the U.S. Junior Amateur.

    Charlie Woods bogeyed his final hole Thursday to fall into a three-way playoff for the final spot out of Eagle Trace Golf Club. Woods, who shot 71, won the playoff.

    That sends him to the U.S. Junior for the second straight year. Next up is 36-hole qualifying in stroke play for 264 players, with the top 64 advancing to match play.

    The U.S. Junior Amateur, which Tiger Woods won three straight times, is July 21-26 at Trinity Forest in Dallas. The course briefly hosted THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson on the PGA TOUR

    Charlie Woods last year qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur but had rounds of 82-80 and didn’t come close to reaching match play.

    Charlie Woods, a junior at The Benjamin School, recently won his first significant American Junior Golf Association title.

