Colonial Life Charity Classic to debut on Korn Ferry Tour in 2026

“Colonial Life is proud to be the title sponsor of the Colonial Life Charity Classic, launching in 2026,” said Colonial Life President and CEO Tim Arnold. “This exciting opportunity reflects our ongoing commitment to the Midlands community. We’re thrilled to partner with the city of Columbia, The Woodcreek Club, Eventive Sports and other sponsors to bring a premier Korn Ferry Tour event to life. Importantly, we’re honored to support the incredible work of United Way of the Midlands through this tournament, as they continue to drive generational change in our region.”