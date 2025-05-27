Colonial Life Charity Classic to debut on Korn Ferry Tour in 2026
4 Min Read
From left to right, Harold Pickrel, owner of The Woodcreek Club; Alex Baldwin, president of the Korn Ferry Tour; Tim Arnold, president and CEO of Colonial Life; Gene Hallman, president of Eventive Sports; and Daniel Rickenmann, mayor of Columbia, South Carolina. (Courtesy Eventive Sports)
New event in Columbia, South Carolina, market to further expand professional golf portfolio in the state
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Korn Ferry Tour is expanding its presence in South Carolina with the introduction of the Colonial Life Charity Classic, a new regular season event set to debut in May 2026. The inaugural event will be contested from May 11-17, 2026, and held annually at The Woodcreek Club in Elgin, South Carolina, just outside Columbia, and marks the first Korn Ferry Tour stop in the Columbia metropolitan area.
“We’re proud to welcome the Colonial Life Charity Classic to the Korn Ferry Tour schedule,” said Alex Baldwin,president of the Korn Ferry Tour. “Columbia is a vibrant and growing sports market, and with a strong host organization in Eventive Sports, a leading insurance brand in Colonial Life, and a top-tier venue in The Woodcreek Club, this event is positioned for long-term success. We’re especially excited about the charitable impact this event will bring to the region.”
“Colonial Life is proud to be the title sponsor of the Colonial Life Charity Classic, launching in 2026,” said Colonial Life President and CEO Tim Arnold. “This exciting opportunity reflects our ongoing commitment to the Midlands community. We’re thrilled to partner with the city of Columbia, The Woodcreek Club, Eventive Sports and other sponsors to bring a premier Korn Ferry Tour event to life. Importantly, we’re honored to support the incredible work of United Way of the Midlands through this tournament, as they continue to drive generational change in our region.”
Colonial Life will serve as the event’s title sponsor. An industry leader in voluntary benefits, Colonial Life combines flexible enrollment solutions and benefits education with modern technology and tailored benefits and services to meet the needs of organizations big and small. The Colonial Life team of more than 10,000 sales representatives and 1,200 home office professionals serves nearly four million people in over 95,000 companies and organizations.
The Woodcreek Club in Elgin, South Carolina, will host the 2026 Colonial Life Charity Classic. (Courtesy The Woodcreek Club)
Eventive Sports, a sports management firm based in Birmingham, Alabama, will serve as the host organization and operator of the event. Eventive Sports is led by Gene Hallman, the president and founder. Former PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour member Chris Baker will serve as tournament director, bringing a wealth of experience and a unique perspective from his years competing across all levels of professional golf.
“I’m incredibly proud to bring the Colonial Life Charity Classic to Columbia — my hometown,” said Hallman. “Having worked alongside the PGA TOUR for over 33 years, returning to Columbia with a prestigious tournament that benefits the community is incredibly rewarding.”
Framed by the Tom Fazio-designed Championship Golf Course, The Woodcreek Club offers a challenging and scenic layout, stretching over 7,000 yards through mature hardwoods, serene wetlands, rolling hills and natural water features. It has undergone significant upgrades through the years including new Calcutta Bermuda greens in 2023, among others.
The Colonial Life Charity Classic strengthens South Carolina’s growing presence in professional golf, joining the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX on the Korn Ferry Tour, as well as the RBC Heritage and ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic on the PGA TOUR. Collectively, these tournaments have contributed millions to local nonprofits and community initiatives across the state.
The Colonial Life Charity Classic will build on that tradition of community impact, offering players a world-class competitive experience while supporting charitable organizations throughout the Columbia region, including United Way of the Midlands.
“We’re honored to host the Colonial Life Charity Classic at The Woodcreek Club,” said Harold Pickrel, owner and manager of The Woodcreek Club. “It’s a great opportunity to showcase our course and support impactful charitable work in the Midlands.”
The Woodcreek Club boasts a rich history of championship golf, having hosted the 2013 South Carolina Amateur Championship, where future Korn Ferry Tour winner and Anderson, South Carolina, native Carson Young claimed the title. The club also served as the venue for the 2011 South Carolina Senior Championship.
There are several Korn Ferry Tour graduates with South Carolina ties who currently hold PGA TOUR membership for the 2025 season, including: Lucas Glover (six career wins), Kevin Kisner (four), Ben Martin (one), Brian Campbell (one), Jacob Bridgeman and Mac Meissner. In addition, current Korn Ferry Tour members with South Carolina ties include Keenan Huskey (Greenville native and University of South Carolina alum), Kyle Westmoreland (Charleston resident) and recent winner Bryson Nimmer, a Clemson alum and native of Bluffton.
“This partnership with the Korn Ferry Tour represents an incredible opportunity for Columbia, not just for the projected economic impact, but for the long-term charitable contributions that will flow directly back into our community through United Way,” said Daniel Rickenmann, mayor of Columbia. “With a five-year commitment from both the Korn Ferry Tour and our title sponsor Colonial Life, we’re proud to welcome a world-class event that will uplift our city and its residents. Rooted in a region with deep ties to the game of golf, Columbia is perfectly positioned to become the next great stop on the professional circuit.”