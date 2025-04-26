Eight-time PGA TOUR winner J.C. Snead dies at age 84

During his growing-up years, living in the shadows of The Homestead Resort and its championship Cascades Course, baseball was more J.C.’s game than was golf, and J.C. played baseball throughout high school. Upon graduation, he began attending East Tennessee State University and later signed a professional baseball contract. Beginning at age 20, Snead, a natural athlete, played two seasons with the Statesville (North Carolina) Owls of the Western Carolina League. The outfielder was one of the Owls’ stars in the short-season league, in 1962, leading the WCL in runs scored (75) and tying for the home-run title, with nine. Snead played one more baseball season before hanging up his cleats and following in his famous uncle’s footsteps, giving pro golf a try.