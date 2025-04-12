PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24M AGO

Min Woo Lee penalized for causing his ball to move on 13th hole at Masters

1 Min Read

    Written by Associated Press

    AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Min Woo Lee was penalized one stroke after his third round in the Masters Tournament on Saturday after tournament officials determined he caused his ball to move on the 13th fairway.

    The penalty turned his par on the hole into a bogey and his score into a 5-over 77.

    Augusta National said in a statement that Lee asked for an official after he noticed his ball had moved, and it was later determined that “his actions near the ball did cause it to move.”

    Lee, a 26-year-old Australian with a big following on social media, won his first PGA TOUR title two weeks ago at the Texas Children's Houston Open. He's playing in his fourth Masters, with his best finish a tie for 14th three years ago.

    R3
    In Progress

    Masters Tournament

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    17

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T4

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T4

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    17

    T7

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T10

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T10

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T14

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T14

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F
