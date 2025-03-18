PGA TOUR announces 2025 Player Advisory Council Co-Chairmen election

Beginning in 2026, only one PAC Chairman will be elected each year who will then serve a four-year term on the PGA TOUR Policy Board. To transition to a new process that allows for only one PAC Chairman to be elected each year, the player with the most votes will be PAC Chairman and will serve a four-year term, and the player with the second-most votes will be the PAC Co-Chair and will serve a three-year term.