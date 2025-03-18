PGA TOUR announces 2025 Player Advisory Council Co-Chairmen election
Rickie Fowler, Maverick McNealy, Keith Mitchell to run for Co-Chairmen
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced Tuesday the three members running for Co-Chairmen on the Player Advisory Council (PAC) for 2025. The PAC advises and consults with the PGA TOUR Policy Board (Board of Directors) and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the TOUR.
Rickie Fowler, Maverick McNealy and Keith Mitchell have been selected by the Player Directors to run for PAC Co-Chairmen via election of the TOUR’s membership, which ends Monday, April 14th at 5 p.m. ET. The two leading vote-getters will replace Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson on Jan. 1, 2026, as Player Directors on the PGA TOUR Policy Board.
Beginning in 2026, only one PAC Chairman will be elected each year who will then serve a four-year term on the PGA TOUR Policy Board. To transition to a new process that allows for only one PAC Chairman to be elected each year, the player with the most votes will be PAC Chairman and will serve a four-year term, and the player with the second-most votes will be the PAC Co-Chair and will serve a three-year term.
“In examining the governance process to better reflect the organizational changes made over the last several years, improved alignment has been a part of those discussions,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “These governance changes will improve year-to-year continuity among the six Player Directors and allow the Policy Board to make informed decisions more quickly and effectively.”
The 2025 Player Advisory Council was announced earlier this year. Each PAC member serves on one of four PAC Subcommittees, which were established in 2024 with the focus on different areas of TOUR business: Business Affairs; Competitions; Pathways and Tournaments, Fans & Sponsors.
Business Affairs
- Patrick Cantlay (Chairman)
- Kevin Kisner
- Maverick McNealy
- Keith Mitchell
- Brandt Snedeker
- Kyle Westmoreland (Korn Ferry Tour PAC member)
Competitions
- Adam Scott (Co-Chairman)
- Tiger Woods (Co-Chairman)
- Sam Burns
- Brian Harman
- Scottie Scheffler
- Gary Woodland
- Tom Whitney (Korn Ferry Tour PAC member)
Pathways
- Peter Malnati (Co-Chairman)
- Webb Simpson (Co-Chairman)
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Charley Hoffman
- Max McGreevy
- Stuart MacDonald (Korn Ferry Tour PAC member)
Tournaments, Fans & Sponsors
- Camilo Villegas (Chairman)
- Rickie Fowler
- Max Homa
- Seamus Power
- Justin Thomas
- Austin Greaser (Korn Ferry Tour PAC member)
PGA TOUR Player Directors
- Patrick Cantlay
- Peter Malnati
- Adam Scott
- Webb Simpson
- Camilo Villegas
- Tiger Woods
2025 Player Advisory Council
- Sam Burns
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Rickie Fowler
- Brian Harman
- Charley Hoffman
- Max Homa
- Kevin Kisner
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Keith Mitchell
- Seamus Power
- Scottie Scheffler
- Brandt Snedeker
- Justin Thomas
- Gary Woodland