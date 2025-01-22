Netflix announces premiere date, cast for third season of 'Full Swing'
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Netflix announced the third season of its popular “Full Swing” docuseries will premiere Feb. 25, bringing fans inside the banner season of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and others, and – for the first time – behind-the-scenes footage of the Presidents Cup.
The announcement Wednesday detailed the cast, as well, which will feature not only Scheffler but also the bittersweet season of Rory McIlroy; Min Woo and sister Minjee Lee as the Paris Olympics approach; Wyndham Clark and his business partner, actor Mark Wahlberg; Sahith Theegala making a choice “that costs him millions;” Gary Woodland as he tries to return after a brain tumor; and International Presidents Cup Assistant Captain Camilo Villegas trying to rally the troops at Royal Montreal.
“Full Swing” had cameras at all four majors and THE PLAYERS Championship, among other tournaments in 2024, and gives fans its signature behind-the-curtains, off-course access, as well.
The immersive docuseries shows 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley’s "quest to write his own redemption arc from last year’s dramatic letdown,” and also features Ludvig Åberg, fan favorite Joel Dahmen, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Neal Shipley, Nick Taylor and Justin Thomas.
“Full Swing,” which, “continues to give fans a chance to get to know the players through their wins, their losses, their families and their friends,” is produced by Pro Shop Studios (Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen), Box to Box Films (Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees) and Vox Media Studios.