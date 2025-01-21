Eighteen mind-boggling Jack Nicklaus stats on his 85th birthday
Written by Cameron Morfit @CMorfitPGATOUR
Jack Nicklaus, who turned 85 on Tuesday, got an early birthday present as his alma mater Ohio State beat Notre Dame in college football’s national championship game Monday night.
It was the seventh national title for the Buckeyes, for whom Nicklaus became just the fifth non-band member to dot the marching band’s “i” in “Ohio State” during a 2006 game against Minnesota.
As for golf records, Nicklaus remains the gold standard, with many of his totals far surpassing anything the game has ever seen. Many boggle the mind.
For his 85th birthday here are 18 wild Jack Nicklaus stats to match his all-time best 18 career major championship titles:
1. Nicklaus made the cut nearly 85% of the time (495/584) on the PGA TOUR, had 21 seasons with at least one win and had 14 seasons with at least three wins.
2. He had 30 PGA TOUR titles before turning 30.
3. He captained the U.S. Presidents Cup team a record four times (1998, ’03, ’05, ’07). (Fred Couples captained the U.S. team three times.)
4. Nicklaus won 73 times on the PGA TOUR and 10 times on PGA TOUR Champions. (Tiger Woods and Sam Snead top the PGA TOUR wins list with 82 apiece; Bernhard Langer leads PGA TOUR Champions with 47 victories.)
5. Nicklaus is the only player to win THE PLAYERS Championship three times, having captured the first, third and fifth PLAYERS.
6. He has been so prolific as a golf course designer that there are some 15 PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions events staged on Nicklaus-designed courses.
7. Nicklaus won the Masters a record half-dozen times. (He also won six Australian Opens.) He won the PGA Championship five times (tied with Walter Hagen for most all-time), the U.S. Open four times (tied with Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones and Ben Hogan) and The Open Championship three times.
8. Nicklaus won 37 different events on the PGA TOUR, fourth most all-time.
9. He amassed 286 top-10 finishes in 595 starts (48%).
10. Nicklaus’ 19 runner-up finishes in the majors are the most of all-time, as are his nine-thirds (tied with Gene Sarazen) and eight fourth-place finishes.
11. Just one player (Arnold Palmer) beat Nicklaus at the Masters from 1963 through ’66, when he won the tournament three times and finished second to Palmer in ’64.
12. Nicklaus won in each of his first 17 seasons on the PGA TOUR. Arnold Palmer is the only other player to do so.
13. Nicklaus is the only player to win each of the four majors at least once in two different decades.
14. Nicklaus accrued 160 career U.S. Open rounds, 40 more than No. 2 on the list, Hale Irwin.
15. Nicklaus not only founded the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, but he also won the tournament twice, the second time when he was 44.
16. As per golf statistician Justin Ray, Nicklaus was 87-under in 17 Masters starts from 1963 to ’79, which was 69 shots better than anyone else.
17. Nicklaus’ total driving stat, which combines distance and accuracy rankings off the tee, was a PGA TOUR best 23 in 1980, when he was 40. For perspective, Rico Hoey led last year at 83; PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler was second at 87.
18. The span of 24 years between Nicklaus’ first major title, the 1962 U.S. Open, and his last, the ’86 Masters, is unmatched. Only one other player won majors more than 20 years apart: Tiger Woods (’97 Masters to ’19 Masters, 22 years).
Cameron Morfit is a Staff Writer for the PGA TOUR. He has covered rodeo, arm-wrestling, and snowmobile hill climb in addition to a lot of golf. Follow Cameron Morfit on Twitter.