Opening Drive: Ten players to watch in 2025 on PGA TOUR

The bad news? He finished outside the top 50, and couldn’t play the fall as he rehabbed his wrist, leaving him without any exemptions into the Signature Events. He’ll be a candidate for sponsor exemptions surely, but will need to play well early in the season to justify the selections. It’s been more than two years since Spieth’s last victory, and he’s amassed only three top 10s in majors over the last five years. Will finally addressing the wrist issues lead to a resurgent year? Or has Spieth settled into his new normal?