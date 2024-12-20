PGA TOUR photographers pick their best shots of 2024
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The award-winning photography team at the PGA TOUR took some time to pick their favorite shots from the 2024 season.
Take some time to look back on a tremendous season through the lenses of the men and women who witnessed it on the ground and read more about their thoughts on why each picture stood out to them as we look back on the year.
Chris Condon, director of photography
KA'UPULEHU-KONA, HAWAII - JANUARY 18: An aerial view of the 16th, 17th and 18th holes during the first roud of the PGA TOUR Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Golf Course on January 18, 2024 in Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - JANUARY 31: PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan and John Henry, Principal, Fenway Sports Group, sign an agreement announcing the launch of PGA TOUR Enterprises in partnership with Strategic Sports Group (SSG) at the PGA TOUR Global Home on January 31, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 04: Scottie Scheffler visits TPC Sawgrass for Media Day prior to THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 4, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 16: A general view from a drone is seen over the 17th hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 16, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
JUPITER, FLORIDA - MAY 17: during the Jack Nicklaus at home shoot on May 17, 2024 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 16: The FedExCup trophy visits NBC headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Center, stopping at the Today Show and Tonight show sets on July 16, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Chris Condon)
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, FRANCE - JULY 28: Scottie Scheffler of Team USA arrives prior to the 2024 Paris Olympics at Le Golf National on July 28, 2024 in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Ile-de-France. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR/IGF
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, FRANCE - AUGUST 09: Team USA Olympic Swimmer Katie Ledecky visits Le Golf National to support former Stanford Classmate Albane Valenzuela of Team Switzerland during the third round of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Le Golf National on August 9, 2024 in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Ile-de-France. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR/IGF)
MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 24: The U.S. and International teams pose for a formal photo at The Ring before attending the Presidents Cup Celebration prior to the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 24, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 29: Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, talks with Jay Monahan, PGA TOUR Commissioner in the clubhouse on day four of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 29, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - NOVEMBER 18 Tiger Woods at The PGA TOUR Studios building at the PGA TOUR Global Home campus, on November 18, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
Tracy Wilcox, manager photography
One of the things I appreciate, that I feel is under the radar to the general public is the charity aspect of the PGA TOUR. It was great to be able to photograph Collin Morikawa as he volunteered at the Pu'u Kukuior Hua Momona Farms in Maui, the year after Lahaina’s devastating fires.
It was my first time at the Sony Open in Hawaii and was beyond thrilled to see Grayson Murray have a break through win! You could tell it meant so much, as he let out the raw emotion.
Fun to catch moments happening around the golfers during the tournament. This little one, dressed with the tartan theme, gets excited while watching the action at RBC Heritage.
It is amazing to be able to photograph little family moments with these athletes within the field of their environment. Here, Scottie Scheffler is met by his wife Meredith and son Bennett after winning the TOUR Championship.
Xander Schauffele lighting up his signature cigar after he and his team were victorious in Montreal, Canada, for the 2024 Presidents Cup.
Grant Thornton ambassador Rickie Fowler, at a promo shoot a few months after being on dad-duty at home during the fall season.
Fun little moment with Grant Thornton ambassadors Tony Finau and LPGA’s Nelly Korda during a promo shoot. I don’t take it for granted being able to see these athletes in all their elements of emotion, but it’s really great to see them with their guard let down a little.
Behind the scenes with Tony Finau who is an ambassador for Grant Thornton.
Being a lifelong golfer and golf fan, I am thrilled to always be a part of anything in the women’s game. It was amazing to be able to document how excited Sandra Palmer was during the 2024 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction.
This is another moment or event that is really amazing to see and be a part of, the joy these players experience with their family when they finally accomplish a dream of making it to the PGA TOUR. Here, Kevin Roy has fun with his daughter and his new PGA TOUR card in French Lick, Indiana.