Pro Shop, Propagate Content partner with PGA TOUR to relaunch 'The Skins Game' for new generation
2 Min Read
Scenes from The Skins Game in 2006 in Wailea, Maui, Hawaii. (Marco Garcia/Getty Images)
The beloved made-for-TV tournament returns in 2025 on Black Friday
LOS ANGELES – Pro Shop, a golf media and commerce company, announced on Thursday an exclusive deal with the PGA TOUR to relaunch one of golf’s most celebrated television franchises, "The Skins Game." Returning Black Friday 2025, the iconic event will blend its storied tradition with a fresh, modern format tailored to today’s fans. To bring the event to life, Pro Shop has partnered with Propagate Content to develop and produce the made-for-TV event, combining Pro Shop’s expertise in golf storytelling and industry connections with Propagate Content’s track record of delivering premium entertainment.
“The Skins Game embodies everything we strive for at Pro Shop — celebrating the rich traditions of golf while creating premium entertainment that resonates with today’s modern audience,” said Chad Mumm, co-founder of Pro Shop. “We’re thrilled to partner with Propagate and the PGA TOUR to reimagine this legendary competition, blending the game’s storied history with fresh energy and excitement for a new generation of fans.”
Originally introduced in 1983 as an unofficial money event on the PGA TOUR, The Skins Game became a staple of the sports calendar, showcasing high-stakes competition among golf’s biggest stars, including Arnold Palmer, Fred Couples, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods. After a 15-year hiatus, "The Skins Game" is making its highly anticipated return on Black Friday in 2025. With a new generation of golf superstars known for their exceptional talent, dynamic personalities, and fierce rivalries, the reimagined event promises to deliver an unforgettable spectacle for golf fans worldwide.
“Reimagining an iconic event like The Skins Game in a retro-modern way that engages today’s sports fans is exactly why the PGA TOUR has partnered with Pro Shop,” said Chris Wandell, PGA TOUR senior vice president, Media Business Development, and Pro Shop board member. “We look forward to seeing how the newest iteration of The Skins Game unfolds as Pro Shop and Propagate identify cast, format and creative approach."
Propagate co-CEOs Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens said, "Combining high-stakes competition with the personalities and rivalries that make the sport so exciting, The Skins Game has always been one of golf’s most entertaining formats with its high stakes and high drama. We’re thrilled to partner with Pro Shop and the PGA TOUR to reimagine this iconic event and deliver a show that’s both groundbreaking and endlessly fun. We are excited to bring this beloved tradition back to life as interest in the game continues to grow.”
Building on the success of The Creator Classic, a digital-first golf tournament featuring 16 top YouTube creators that drew more than 100 million impressions in August 2024, The Skins Game marks the latest live golf event from Pro Shop, furthering the company’s mission to deliver innovative and entertaining experiences that bridge golf and mainstream culture.