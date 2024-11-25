Morfit: Putting a bow on last FedExCup event of 2024, The RSM Classic

In the bigger picture, though, he played his way into the top 125 in the FedExCup, going from 127th to 100th to leave no doubt about his TOUR card for next season. And although he raised a few eyebrows in saying he’d be fine if he played to just a fraction of his ability, he may have been right. Berger again looks like the flusher who won four PGA TOUR titles before back problems compelled him to take much of the last two years off to recuperate non-surgically.