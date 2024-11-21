Justin Thomas, wife Jillian welcome first child, daughter Molly
1 Min Read
Justin Thomas and wife Jillian welcomed a baby daughter on Monday, Nov. 18. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Justin Thomas and his wife Jillian announced the arrival of their first-born child, Molly Grace Thomas. Molly was born on Monday, Nov. 18.
Thomas shared the news on social media Thursday, with a picture of their newborn daughter and the caption: “Our little girl is here! Molly Grace Thomas arrived to us 11/18/24, and we couldn’t be more in love. Both mamma (who is a superhero!) and Molly are healthy, and doing well.”
Thomas, 31, played a light schedule this fall as he prepped to become a parent. His lone start was a runner-up finish at the ZOZO Championship in Japan, where he spoke of his excitement of becoming a dad.
“I know my wife's going to be an unbelievable mom," Thomas said, “and I'm excited for the opportunity to raise a little girl. It’s going to be great.
“All I know is I'll be as ready as I possibly can and we're going to make the most out of every situation we can. I can't tell you honestly if I'm ready because I've never done it before. I'll let you know in a couple months. It will be a challenge in different ways, but one that we're excited for.”
The new parents have plenty of time to get their bearings. Thomas isn’t expected to compete on the PGA TOUR until The Sentry in January.