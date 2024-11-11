PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
DP World Tour Championship scenarios: See minimum finishes needed to secure PGA TOUR card

    Staff

    The DP World Tour season concludes this week, with the season-long Race to Dubai winner crowned after the DP World Tour Championship. In addition to the season-long champion, 10 PGA TOUR cards will be finalized, making it a potentially career-changing week for most of the field.

    The top 10 players on the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility after the DP World Tour Championship will receive dual membership on the 2025 PGA TOUR. This list parallels the Race to Dubai but does not include players already exempt on the 2025 PGA TOUR, such as Rory McIlroy (No. 1), Billy Horschel (No. 4), Tommy Fleetwood (No. 7) and Robert MacIntyre (No. 9).

    In addition, the top finisher in the Race to Dubai who earns a PGA TOUR card will also qualify for THE PLAYERS Championship.

    South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence, who finished fourth at this year’s Open Championship, leads the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility into the DP World Tour Championship, followed by Rasmus Højgaard, Paul Waring, Niklas Norgaard, Matteo Manassero, Jesper Svensson, Thorbjørn Olesen, Rikuya Hoshino, Sebastian Soderberg and Jordan Smith.

    Behind the current top 10, there are 28 players with a mathematical chance at moving inside the top 10 on the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility this week at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai (this extends to the last man in the 52-player field, Italy’s Francesco Laporta, who needs a three-way T2 at minimum for a chance).

    Here’s a look at the minimum finishes needed by players currently outside the top 10 on the Race to Dubai – PGA TOUR Eligibility Rankings, for a chance to move inside the top 10 and earn dual membership on the 2025 PGA TOUR. (A higher finish may be needed, based on the finishes of players around the bubble.)

    RankPlayerMinimum finish
    11Tom McKibbinTwo-way T26
    12Guido MigliozziSolo 18th
    13Romain LangasqueTwo-way T15
    14Julien GuerrierSolo eighth
    15Antoine RoznerSolo seventh
    16Angel HidalgoTwo-way T6
    17Laurie CanterTwo-way T6
    18Jorge CampilloSolo sixth
    19Dan BradburySolo sixth
    20Frederic LaCroixSolo sixth
    21Ugo CoussaudSolo fifth
    22Ewen FergusonTwo-way T4
    23Joe DeanSolo fourth
    24Nacho ElviraSolo fourth
    25Adrian OtaeguiThree-way T3
    26Matthew JordanThree-way T3
    27Alex FitzpatrickTwo-way T3
    28Sam BairstowTwo-way T3
    29Daniel BrownTwo-way T3
    30Johannes VeermanTwo-way T3
    31Darius Van DrielSolo third
    32Yannik PaulSolo third
    33Keita NakajimaSolo third
    34Andy SullivanFour-way T2
    35Aaron CockerillFour-way T2
    36David RavettoFour-way T2
    37Connor SymeThree-way T2
    38Francesco LaportaThree-way T2