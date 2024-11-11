DP World Tour Championship scenarios: See minimum finishes needed to secure PGA TOUR card

The top 10 players on the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility after the DP World Tour Championship will receive dual membership on the 2025 PGA TOUR. This list parallels the Race to Dubai but does not include players already exempt on the 2025 PGA TOUR, such as Rory McIlroy (No. 1), Billy Horschel (No. 4), Tommy Fleetwood (No. 7) and Robert MacIntyre (No. 9).