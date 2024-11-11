DP World Tour Championship scenarios: See minimum finishes needed to secure PGA TOUR card
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The DP World Tour season concludes this week, with the season-long Race to Dubai winner crowned after the DP World Tour Championship. In addition to the season-long champion, 10 PGA TOUR cards will be finalized, making it a potentially career-changing week for most of the field.
The top 10 players on the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility after the DP World Tour Championship will receive dual membership on the 2025 PGA TOUR. This list parallels the Race to Dubai but does not include players already exempt on the 2025 PGA TOUR, such as Rory McIlroy (No. 1), Billy Horschel (No. 4), Tommy Fleetwood (No. 7) and Robert MacIntyre (No. 9).
In addition, the top finisher in the Race to Dubai who earns a PGA TOUR card will also qualify for THE PLAYERS Championship.
South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence, who finished fourth at this year’s Open Championship, leads the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility into the DP World Tour Championship, followed by Rasmus Højgaard, Paul Waring, Niklas Norgaard, Matteo Manassero, Jesper Svensson, Thorbjørn Olesen, Rikuya Hoshino, Sebastian Soderberg and Jordan Smith.
Behind the current top 10, there are 28 players with a mathematical chance at moving inside the top 10 on the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility this week at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai (this extends to the last man in the 52-player field, Italy’s Francesco Laporta, who needs a three-way T2 at minimum for a chance).
Here’s a look at the minimum finishes needed by players currently outside the top 10 on the Race to Dubai – PGA TOUR Eligibility Rankings, for a chance to move inside the top 10 and earn dual membership on the 2025 PGA TOUR. (A higher finish may be needed, based on the finishes of players around the bubble.)
|Rank
|Player
|Minimum finish
|11
|Tom McKibbin
|Two-way T26
|12
|Guido Migliozzi
|Solo 18th
|13
|Romain Langasque
|Two-way T15
|14
|Julien Guerrier
|Solo eighth
|15
|Antoine Rozner
|Solo seventh
|16
|Angel Hidalgo
|Two-way T6
|17
|Laurie Canter
|Two-way T6
|18
|Jorge Campillo
|Solo sixth
|19
|Dan Bradbury
|Solo sixth
|20
|Frederic LaCroix
|Solo sixth
|21
|Ugo Coussaud
|Solo fifth
|22
|Ewen Ferguson
|Two-way T4
|23
|Joe Dean
|Solo fourth
|24
|Nacho Elvira
|Solo fourth
|25
|Adrian Otaegui
|Three-way T3
|26
|Matthew Jordan
|Three-way T3
|27
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|Two-way T3
|28
|Sam Bairstow
|Two-way T3
|29
|Daniel Brown
|Two-way T3
|30
|Johannes Veerman
|Two-way T3
|31
|Darius Van Driel
|Solo third
|32
|Yannik Paul
|Solo third
|33
|Keita Nakajima
|Solo third
|34
|Andy Sullivan
|Four-way T2
|35
|Aaron Cockerill
|Four-way T2
|36
|David Ravetto
|Four-way T2
|37
|Connor Syme
|Three-way T2
|38
|Francesco Laporta
|Three-way T2