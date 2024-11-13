Final week for DP World Tour members to earn 2025 PGA TOUR membership via DP World Tour Top 10

Italy’s Matteo Manassero experienced a resurgent 2024 season on the DP World Tour with his first win since 2013, positioning himself for PGA TOUR membership at No. 5 in the DP World Tour Eligibility Ranking. Manassero, who at age 17 became the youngest winner of a DP World Tour event by claiming the 2010 Castello Masters Costa Azahar and rose to as high as No. 25 in the Official World Golf Ranking in 2013, lost his playing privileges in 2018 and took a brief hiatus from the game. Manassero officially returned to the DP World Tour in 2024 after winning twice on the Challenge Tour in 2023 and is in position to join the PGA TOUR for the first time since competing as a Special Temporary Member in 2014.