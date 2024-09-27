International Team flip the script, sweep Foursomes session to tie Presidents Cup

The day crescendoed with Conners and Hughes, the Canadian countrymen paired together in a leap of faith by Internation Team Captain Mike Weir. He hoped that their bond – and support – could be part of an historic turnaround. The former college teammates at Kent State won the first two holes and never looked back. It took Tony Finau and Wyndham Clark until the 12th hole to win a hole. By then it only cut the deficit to 5-up. The match ended a hole later as Conners stuck his shot close and Hughes holed the birdie putt.