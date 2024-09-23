Presidents Cup: Check out five pairings we’d like to see for U.S. Team

There is a school of thought that says it’s advantageous to pair similar players in Foursomes. It’s the easiest way to make them feel comfortable in an uncomfortable format. Well, they don’t get much more identical than Harman and Henley, who also were teammates at the University of Georgia. Off the tee, they’re both below average in Driving Distance while ranking in the top 20 of Driving Accuracy. They’re both above average with their irons and putters, as well. Henley ranks 33rd in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green; Harman is 35th in that metric. In Strokes Gained: Putting, Henley is 37th and Harman is 40th. Harman can also relate to Henley’s lot as a 35-year-old who’s representing the U.S. for the first time as a pro. Harman made his U.S. debut as a pro last year, playing the Ryder Cup as a 36-year-old rookie. Below is a further look at their statistical similarities.